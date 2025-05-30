PHOTOGRAPHY / Views of Bali: an exhibition by Didier Rouxel | FAXINFO

Didier Rouxel, a photographer with a passion for travel and encounters, will be taking over Ti Korner (Photo Caraïbes SXM) at Les Amandiers de Marigot this Friday, May 30. From 18:30 p.m. to 21 p.m., he will be hosting an exhibition dedicated to the island of Bali, which is dear to his heart.

This isn't Didier Rouxel's first attempt, with a dozen exhibitions already under his belt. But this new, deeply immersive presentation demonstrates his desire to go further, to share his perspective and emotions in a new way. An artistic event not to be missed, at the intersection of travel and photography.

