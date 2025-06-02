PHOTOS OF THE DAY: No more flip-flops, no more socks, but forks full of memories! | FAXINFO

In their legendary azure blue truck, Arthur and Victoria bowed out with a final evening service, greeted by a crowd of nostalgic gourmands. Best food truck and dessert of the 2023 Gastronomy Festival, they left us with flavors in our memories and an emptiness in the pit of our stomachs. On May 28th, it was a final, emotional bite before sailing on to new projects. They will certainly be missed by the taste buds of Saint-Martin. Good luck to this duo of culinary happiness and human beauty!

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/photos-du-jour-plus-de-claquettes-plus-de-chaussettes-mais-des-souvenirs-plein-les-fourchettes/