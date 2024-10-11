PINK OCTOBER: A giant Zumba organized Saturday evening at the Marigot Sports Hall | FAXINFO

To mark the month of "Pink October", a major campaign aimed at raising awareness among women about breast cancer screening and raising funds for research, the Fitness Attitude association is organizing a giant Zumba this Saturday, October 12 from 18 p.m. to 20 p.m. at the Sports Hall of the Jean-Louis Vanterpool stadium in Marigot.

"Stronger together!" This is the slogan this year for the 31st anniversary of this major campaign symbolized by the pink ribbon that emphasizes breast screening organized with the National Cancer Institute. Among all the actions proposed in the territory, the Fitness Attitude association is organizing in collaboration with the Positive and Elektralyets associations a giant zumba Saturday evening from 18 p.m. to 20 p.m. open to all. An opportunity to share a moment of sport together while taking part in this public health cause. Participants are invited to wear a pink top, a no-brainer. In short, come in large numbers! Admission is set at 5 euros or 5 dollars. _AF

