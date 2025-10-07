PINK OCTOBER: A month of action to fight breast cancer | FAXINFO

Throughout the month, associations, sports clubs, and businesses across the island are mobilizing to raise awareness and support the fight against breast cancer. From sports to solidarity and prevention, initiatives are multiplying to highlight the importance of screening and supporting patients. Here are the highlights of Pink October in Saint-Martin.

October 10 and 11 – Solidarity tournament in Colombier

Friendly Caribbean Beach Tennis is hosting two days of competition (mixed BT 250 and youth BT 100) with a pink dress code. Proceeds from registrations will be donated to the Fleur de Phoenix association, which is committed to raising awareness and helping patients. €10 to €15 per player.

October 10, 11 and 12 – Prevention in Maho

The Fleur de Phoenix association will hold an information and prevention stand at the BeSport Club in Maho from 16 p.m.

October 12 – The Pink Walk

The Twirling Club of Saint-Martin and its partners invite the public to its first edition of The Pink Walk, at 6 a.m. A walk dedicated to those fighting breast cancer. Dress code: pink, feathers, pearls, or makeup. A portion of the donations will be donated to patient support organizations. €15/person.

October 18 – Pink October photo shoot

From 9 a.m. to 16 p.m., the Up Rising community center of the Sèm Ta Route association in Quartier d'Orléans will host a photoshoot dedicated to the cause. The charity exhibition that addresses it will be open from October 28 to 31, from 10 a.m. to 16 p.m.

October 19 – The Pink Snowshoes on the soundtrack

The KKO Beach Club is hosting the 4th edition of the Pink Rackets Tournament on Orient Bay Beach. The event will include a raffle, and all proceeds will be donated to the fight against breast cancer. €10/person.

October 20 – Pink Pilates

From 16:30 p.m. to 17:30 p.m., Saint-Martin Santé will offer a session of outdoor pilates at the Jean-Louis Vanterpool stadium, to promote adapted physical activity. Dress code: pink!

October 21 – Prevention in the hospital

Awareness day starting at 10 a.m. organized by the Fleur de Phoenix association in the oncology department of the Concordia hospital center.

October 25 – Rugby in Pink and Bikers in Solidarity

The Archigirls are launching their mixed touch rugby tournament from 9 a.m. to 18 p.m. at the Bellevue Stadium, with the Maison des Femmes, the Living Museum, osteopaths, and prevention stands in attendance. €15.

That evening at 17 p.m., bikers will gather at the Soggy Dollar Bar for the Breast Cancer Ride, a symbolic ride in support of patients and survivors.

October 27 – Women’s Fit Foot

The Saint-Martin Football League is offering a fit football discovery session at the Concordia media library's sports center from 17:30 p.m. to 20:30 p.m.

October 29 – Screening Day and Ladies Night

CPTS Saint-Martin / Saint-Martin Santé is organizing an awareness and screening day from 9 a.m. to 18 p.m. at the West Indies Mall, with a raffle up for grabs. In the evening, ALEFPA-le Manteau will launch its new, friendly Ladies Night at Friar's Bay.

And every Friday in October: solidarity pancakes signed EDEIS at the airport at Grand-Case airport, at a price of €2. All profits will be donated to the Fleur de Phoenix association.

Every action counts, and so does every participation. Behind the color pink, there are faces, stories, and families. Participating in these events means supporting women affected by the disease, encouraging prevention, and reminding everyone that early detection saves lives. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/octobre-rose-un-mois-dactions-pour-la-lutte-contre-le-cancer-du-sein/