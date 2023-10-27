PINK OCTOBER – BEACH TENNIS: Pink Racket Tournament in Orient Bay | FAXINFO

Final stretch in the Pink October program as part of the month of breast cancer prevention and the promotion of screening with the big Raquettes Roses tournament this Sunday, October 29 from 14 p.m. to 18 p.m.

Organized by the KKO Beach Club in partnership with the CPTS of Saint-Martin and TCISM, the competition will take place on the beach of Orient Bay, opposite Waï. If registrations are already full, the public is eagerly awaited to support the cause and the players. With family, friends, or even alone, the atmosphere promises to be friendly, sporty and warm. For those who did not register on time, they will be able to make up for it with a less strenuous sport thanks to the yoga session scheduled for 17 p.m. All donations collected for the event will be donated to the oncology department of the Louis-Constant Fleming hospital center. A raffle will also be organized to collect as many donations as possible. Breast cancer prevention and screening promotion flyers will be available at the event venue. The organizing team invites you to wear a pink item of clothing as a show of support, a symbolic color in this month of October. See you this Sunday, October 29 on the beach of Orient Bay. Start of the Racquets Roses competition at 14 p.m. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/octobre-rose-beach-tennis-tournoi-de-raquettes-roses-a-la-baie-orientale/