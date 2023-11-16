PINK OCTOBER – BEACH TENNIS / Pink Racket Tournament: Nearly €1.000 raised for the oncology service | FAXINFO

Although the charity sporting event had to be rescheduled at the last minute for weather reasons, the success of the Pink Racquet Tournament organized on Wednesday November 1st was indeed there.

Organized as part of the breast cancer prevention month “Pink October” by the KKO Beach Club in partnership with the CPTS of Saint-Martin and TCISM, the competition took place on the beach of Orient Bay. With a registration list that was full several days before the event, the pink racket tournament saw 24 participants compete, in an atmosphere that the players will not soon forget. Solidarity, fair play, conviviality, sharing, the competitors redoubled their efforts on the beach tennis courts in support of the cause. At the end of the tournament, it was Fanny and Violaine who climbed onto the first step of the podium in the main draw, followed by the duo Maelys and Eugénie for second place. Ksénia and Claire win the consoling table. Congratulations to all the players who offered the public an entertaining and energetic sporting spectacle, wearing high the symbolic pink colors of this charity event. The prevention component was also deployed on site with the provision of information flyers on breast cancer prevention, self-examination and the importance of early detection to treat the disease as early as possible. Many attractive prizes were generously donated by the sponsors to fuel the raffle, the tickets of which sold like hotcakes: ready-to-wear, small household appliances, boombox, beach towels, meal vouchers, initiation vouchers, etc. The organizing team would like to thank the partners: Buzz, Pixel, Aroma, Orange Fever, Ô soleil, l'Usine, Grand Case Beach Club, Discover Cross Feet, Win Adventures, Pomponette, Coif 'O Soleil, Goldfinger, TCISM and the CPTS. Thanks to the Raquettes Roses tournament, 946 euros in donations were collected and will be donated to the oncology department of the Louis-Constant Fleming hospital center. Another huge congratulations for this sporting and solidarity initiative! _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/octobre-rose-beach-tennis-tournoi-de-raquettes-roses-pres-de-1-000e-recoltes-pour-le-service-doncologie/