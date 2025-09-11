PINK OCTOBER: Call for applications for a photo shoot and testimonials | FAXINFO

As part of'Pink October, month of awareness and fight against breast cancer, the association Sèm Ta Route, through the Up Rising Social Center from Quartier d'Orléans, launches a call for applications for two strong prevention actions.

The first consists of a Photo shooting intended to highlight the gesture ofbreast self-examination, simple but essential reflex for early detection of the disease. The second aims at the collection of testimonies of women and men wishing to share their journey, their experience or even a message of support and prevention.

This call is intended inclusive : it is aimed at everyone, regardless of gender or sexual orientation, in a couple or single, provided you are over 18 years oldThe objective is clear: to unite a community around solidarity and to remind that If detected early, breast cancer can be cured in nine out of ten cases..

The 2024 edition had made an impression with a poignant photo exhibition, produced by photographer Yasmino Louisy, alias Yalography. Twelve models had then lent their image to a campaign where each photo, accompanied by a personal message, recalled the vital importance of self-examination. This year, the association wants to go even further, by opening participation to all those who wish to get involved.

Pink October is more than a month of mobilization: it is an opportunity to breaking taboos, to recall the gestures that save and give voice to all those who, through their story, can inspire and protect.

Information and applications: 05 90 87 75 53 (ask for Suzy) - admin@semtaroute.fr

See also: https://www.faxinfo.fr/octobre-rose-expo-photo-si-javais-fait-lautopalpation-regulierement-malgre-mon-jeune-age-jaurais-surement-garde-mon-sein-angele/

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/octobre-rose-appel-a-candidatures-pour-un-shooting-photo-et-des-temoignages/