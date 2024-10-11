PINK OCTOBER: Solidarity project in the fight against cancer | FAXINFO

In this month of Pink October, the Hot N Spicy association is actively involved in the fight against cancer by launching a solidarity project aimed at making and offering 100 care log book covers to patients in the oncology department at the Louis Constant Fleming hospital center.

This magnificent project is open to all seamstresses, regardless of their level, and the broadest possible mobilization is necessary to achieve the set objective. The Hot N Spicy association, chaired by Frédérique Porier, is counting on everyone's solidarity to publicize this original initiative and participate in this solidarity action which aims to bring a little comfort to oncology patients. Each contribution is important. Participants can make one or more works, with a deadline of October 28, 2024. The pattern of the notebook cover to be made and the sewing guide are made available via the QR code opposite. This free pattern was created by the Sacôtin brand as part of Blood Cancer Awareness Month in 2023. This 17x24cm health pouch includes 2 pockets to store prescriptions, analyzes and medical reports and 1 transparent pocket to slip Vitale and mutual insurance cards. Thanks to the complete guide via the QR Code, you are now ready to create your health pouch that will warm the hearts of the patients in the hospital's oncology department. _Vx

Info: 06 90 621 531

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/octobre-rose-projet-solidaire-dans-la-lutte-contre-le-cancer/