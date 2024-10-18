PINK OCTOBER: Women’s padel tournament | FAXINFO

The SXM Padel Club & Pétanque is organizing a padel tournament reserved for women this Sunday, October 20 in Bel Air, Sint Maarten.

Called “October Pink”, the tournament will start at 6am on the three Bel Air fields with 26 teams competing. Part of the profits collected during the event will be donated to an association. The mobilization in this month of Pink October in the fight against breast cancer continues beyond borders. _Vx

Info: +1 721-580-0723

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/octobre-rose-tournoi-feminin-de-padel/