Pirates Park robbed for the 4th time | FAXINFO

The only amusement park on the territory located at Concordia, which has become the unmissable meeting place for children and parents, was robbed once again on the night of Sunday August 13 to Monday August 14.

Between misunderstanding, anger and sadness, Thierry Corsi is still struggling to achieve. After years of hard work to carry out his project to open an amusement park on the island of Saint-Martin for the children and young people of the territory, this new obstacle is enough to demotivate the owner who has never given in in the face of obstacles. “This is the 4th time that the Pirates Park has been robbed. They stole all my equipment, they broke into the shed and the food truck, they ransacked everything”. The criminals took screwdriver, drill, grinder and all the necessary tools acquired by Thierry to run the amusement park. The work planned to develop the space reserved for small children will therefore not take place, for lack of tools and equipment to carry it out. The thieves also robbed the bar using the children's emergency medicine bag to carry beers and other drinks there, leaving the fridge open for the rest of the night. The cash box, containing around forty euros in coins, was emptied. In addition to the overall theft estimated at €1.000, the burglars even stole the candies intended for the children. The gendarmes of Saint-Martin went to the scene on Monday August 14 to observe the misdeeds and collect evidence, a complaint was filed the next day. Thierry Corsi urges parents to talk with their children and the young people around them so that this kind of crime is no longer committed. As a reminder, parents can be held civilly liable if their minor child commits a burglary. If the demotivation wins Thierry Corsi in the face of this pathetic and gratuitous act, the Pirates Park will remain open as much as possible. Located behind Concordia's McDonald's, the amusement park needs the support of the population more than ever. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/le-parc-pirates-cambriole-pour-la-4eme-fois/