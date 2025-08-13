PM Mercelina instructs BTP to prepare redacted GEBE tariff report for Parliamentary review | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Before submitting the “Evaluation of Electricity and Potable Water Tariffs Sint Maarten” report to Parliament, Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina instructed the Bureau Telecommunication and Post Sint Maarten (BTP) to prepare a non-confidential, redacted version suitable for public release.

In his August 6, 2025 written directive, the Prime Minister asked BTP to remove proprietary financial data, personal information, and commercially sensitive details from companies such as GEBE and SOL, while ensuring that all policy-relevant analyses, findings, and recommendations remained intact for parliamentary debate. The revised document was completed on August 7, 2025, and transmitted to the Prime Minister on August 12, after which it was immediately forwarded to Parliament.

The move follows a request from President of Parliament, MP Sarah A. Wescot-Williams, who argued that withholding the April 30, 2025 report in full limited Parliament’s ability to address critical policy matters and prevented the public from understanding decisions impacting the cost of living.

The report, prepared by BTP with input from the Regulatory Authority of Curaçao (RAC), examines the structure, regulation, and pricing of electricity and water — services that affect every household and business in the country.

Prime Minister Mercelina said the release supports transparency and democratic oversight. “When it comes to matters that directly impact every household and business in our country, Parliament and the people have a right to be informed. By releasing the key findings of this report, we enable meaningful debate and informed decision-making. This must be done while safeguarding the legitimate confidentiality of sensitive business data.”

Speaking on broader policy goals, he added, “Electricity and water are not luxuries. They are essential services which every citizen and visitor has the right to. This Government remains committed to ensuring that they remain affordable, reliable, and transparent in how they are priced and regulated with the support of all relevant stakeholders.”

