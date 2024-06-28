Police carry out targeted operations to combat gun violence and robberies | FAXINFO

﻿Faced with an escalation of armed violence on the island, the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) intensified controls over the weekend to improve public safety and reduce criminal activity.

Last Saturday, June 22, a series of targeted operations were carried out in the Cole Bay and Simpson Bay areas, particularly along Union Road, Airport Road and Welfare Road.

During these operations, 39 vehicles were stopped and checked. Eight fines were issued for various traffic violations. Additionally, several drivers have received warnings regarding the illegal use of tinted windows on their vehicles. Officers also confiscated two scooters due to non-compliance with traffic laws and lack of required documents.

This type of operation aims to respond to a clear increase in criminal activities observed in recent weeks and to enforce law and order throughout the territory. Other checks of this type will be repeated regularly, warns the police. A.F.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/la-police-mene-des-operations-ciblees-pour-lutter-contre-la-violence-armee-et-les-vols/