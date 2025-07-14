Police Force hosts Love 2 Learn Foundation for Police Station Tour | Government of Sint Maarten

July 14, 2025 – On Friday July 11th 2025, the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) welcomed students from the Love 2 Learn Foundation for an educational visitation to the Philipsburg Police Station. This visit reflects KPSM’s continued commitment to building positive community relationships and inspiring the youth of Sint Maarten.

The purpose of the visit was to expose young participants to the vital role the police force plays in building and sustaining our beloved country, Sint Maarten. A total of 36 enthusiastic students from the Love 2 Learn Foundation participated in the engaging and informative tour.

The main objectives of the day were to give the students an inside look at law enforcement. Participants experienced a guided tour of the police station, providing them with a firsthand understanding of daily police operations.

As a gesture of encouragement for their academic development, each young participant received a chance to win. One fortunate student, holding the lucky number, was awarded a brand-new Samsung tablet. This prize aims to further assist the student with school development and homework assistance, reinforcing the importance of education.

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Police-Force-hosts-Love-2-Learn-Foundation-for-Police-Station-Tour.aspx