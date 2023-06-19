POLICY: Cooperation meeting of the authorities of Saint-Martin and Sint Maarten in the Netherlands | FAXINFO

President Louis Mussington traveled to the Netherlands, where the Q4 cooperation meeting was held in the presence of the Dutch authorities, the Prime Minister of Sint Maarten, Silveria E. Jacobs, the delegate prefect of the du Nord, Vincent Berton and the Minister Delegate for Overseas Territories, Jean-François Carenco representing France.

The Q4 aims to deal with subjects common to both parts of the island of Saint-Martin. Due to the vagaries of the health crisis, the Q4 had not met since June 28, 2018.

After the signature on May 26, 2023 of the historic agreement delimiting the border in Saint-Martin by the Minister of the Interior and Overseas, Gérald Darmanin and the Prime Minister of Sint Maarten, Silveria E. Jacobs, the meeting was an opportunity to deepen cross-border cooperation in matters of security, taxation, education, water and health, as well as the management of European INTERREG funds.

The Minister Delegate for Overseas Territories, Jean-François Carenco, signed on this occasion a declaration of intent on the right of hot pursuit at sea with the Dutch Minister for Foreign Affairs and a declaration of intent on education with the Prime Minister of Sint Maarten.

President Louis Mussington said he was very satisfied with this meeting. He welcomed the concrete progress made in a joint desire to engage in sustainable and efficient cooperation at the service of Saint-Martin residents. (continued in our next edition)._AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/politique-reunion-de-cooperation-des-autorites-de-saint-martin-et-de-sint-maarten-aux-pays-bas/