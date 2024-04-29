POLICY: Installation of the 7th Territorial Youth Council of Saint-Martin 2024-2026 | FAXINFO

Last Wednesday, April 10, the ceremony of the new Territorial Youth Council for the period 2024-2026 took place in the Deliberations room at the Hôtel de la Collectivité under the aegis of President Louis Mussington, the President of the Youth Commission , Mr. Raphael Sanchez and the vice-president of the Youth Commission, Martine Beldor.

The Youth & Sports Department of the Saint-Martin Community was responsible for identifying the CTJsm candidates and completing the applications already received in 2022. A draw determined the composition of the CTJ 2024-2026. The latter is made up of 23 advisors from middle and high schools in Saint-Martin, with a quota of young professionals.

Initiated in 2008, the Territorial Youth Council aspires to promote civic awareness and interest young people in the region in city life. It also serves as a platform for young people who wish to formulate proposals and carry out projects with a direct and positive impact on local society.

The composition of the members of the executive elected for the CTJ of Saint-Martin 2024-2026:

Miss Klohé RULÉ-FRANCILLETTE, President

Miss Johanmy SANTOS -PAULINOS, 1st Vice-President in charge of the Health, Sport, Education and Culture Commission

Mr. Tyrick DELPHONSE, 2nd Vice-President in charge of the New Technologies, Environment, Urban Planning commission

Miss Maylie AUGER-AZUR, 3rd Vice-President in charge of the Solidarity, Social Engagement committee

Miss Mirline DAMBREVILLE, 4th Vice-President in charge of the Communication, Youth Info, Training and Employment committee

The President praised the work of the Youth Department, which was responsible for preparing this event, as well as the young elected officials for their dedication within the CTJsm.

