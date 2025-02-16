POLITICS: A new interministerial committee for overseas territories planned for 2025 | FAXINFO

During questions to the government this Wednesday, February 12, Guadeloupean senator Dominique Théophile questioned Manuel Valls, Minister of Overseas Territories, on the progress of the 72 measures announced during the Interministerial Committee for Overseas Territories (CIOM) of 2023. Two years later, expectations remain high in the face of the economic and climatic crises affecting these territories.

Among the commitments made in 2023 were free school textbooks, assistance with housing renovation and support for local producers. Manuel Valls acknowledged that only 32 schemes had actually been implemented to date, considering this figure insufficient and calling for an acceleration.

A new CIOM announced for the second half of 2025

While former Prime Minister Michel Barnier had planned a new committee for the first quarter of 2025 before his departure, Manuel Valls confirmed that it would indeed be held, but in the second half of the year, with the aim of “reducing the distances”.

It promises a thorough examination of major issues in the overseas territories, including the cost of living, security, economic development and education.

The Minister of State in charge of Overseas Territories since December 23, 2024 assures that this future CIOM will address all concerns without taboos, in order to better meet the needs of overseas populations and reduce persistent inequalities. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/politique-un-nouveau-comite-interministeriel-des-outre-mer-prevu-en-2025/