POLITICS / Air transport: a major step forward for overseas territories | FAXINFO

As part of the 2025 Finance Bill, Senator Annick Pétrus announces the adoption of her sub-amendment aimed at correcting a tariff injustice for overseas populations.

This sub-amendment guarantees a fixed and fair rate for round-trip economy class travel between mainland France and the overseas territories, recognizing that for these residents, air travel is essential, not a luxury. This measure takes into account the high cost of living and incomes that are often lower than the national average. It reflects the commitment to accessible mobility and territorial equality, while addressing the specific challenges of island territories, such as the dual insularity of Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy.

Preservation of the specific LODEOM regime

Recently, the senator also defended and had adopted an amendment preserving the LODEOM system of exemptions from employer social security contributions overseas. This amendment freezing the current parameters prevents an increase in labor and living costs in these fragile territories. This victory makes it possible to maintain the employment dynamics observed in recent years and to avoid pressure on essential sectors such as transport and construction. A major step forward for the overseas economy. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/politique-transport-aerien-une-avancee-majeure-pour-les-ultramarins/