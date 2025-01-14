POLITICS: An autonomous prefecture for Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy | FAXINFO

January 9, 2025 marks a decisive step for the Northern Islands with the official creation of their full prefecture.

Published in the Official Journal on January 11, decree no. 2025-38, signed by the Prime Minister François Bayrou, the Ministers of the Interior Bruno Retailleau and overseas Manuel Valls, ends the reference to the "delegated prefect". From now on, a full prefect will be appointed to strengthen the representation of the State in these two communities.

This reform aims to improve state management in Guadeloupe, Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin. It reorganizes administrative functions, extends the missions of the joint departmental general secretariat of Guadeloupe to the local prefecture and provides the support of several department heads, particularly in the areas of security, health and rescue.

The prefect will be assisted by a secretary general, a chief of staff and other heads of decentralized services. The decree, drawn up in consultation with various territorial councils and validated by the Council of State, is part of a government will announced at the CIOM in 2023.

Vincent Berton, current delegated prefect appointed on March 9, 2022, could be kept in his functions. However, the position will have to be confirmed by presidential decree. This administrative transformation illustrates State commitment to meet the specific needs of both communities. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/politique-une-prefecture-autonome-pour-saint-martin-et-saint-barthelemy/