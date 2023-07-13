POLITICS: Blatant lack of attractiveness of justice-related positions | FAXINFO

On July 6, Deputy Frantz Gumbs tabled and defended an amendment in the National Assembly during the discussion on the orientation and programming bill of the Ministry of Justice 2023-2027 for the deployment of an incentive system in order to best guarantee the territorial continuity of justice.

Overseas territories fight on a daily basis to ensure that their specificities are known, recognized and taken into account by elected politicians in metropolitan France. For MP Frantz Gumbs, the orientation and programming bill of the Ministry of Justice 2023-2027 sets very ambitious objectives in terms of human resources and provides for net job creation set at 10.000 full-time equivalents of by 2027, including 1500 magistrates and 1500 additional court clerks, including 605 full-time equivalents recruited in 2022 management for local justice. For various reasons, some overseas territories suffer, in spite of themselves, from a glaring lack of attractiveness. Existing positions remain vacant, which leads to operational problems that hamper state services. In Saint-Martin, after 5 clerks left the territory in 2022, the local court was obliged to prioritize the processing of cases according to their degree of seriousness and to send certain files to a later date. . This situation obviously had an impact on the justice system in Saint-Barthélemy. The amendment therefore aimed to put in place an incentive mechanism so that vacant positions are filled quickly.

Far from mastering the reality on the ground, the Minister of Justice Eric Dupond-Moretti intends that the legal attachés be trained and recruited on the spot… in a territory devoid of a university or training offer in the field. To alleviate the emergency, brigades have been set up so that magistrates and clerks already in post in mainland France officiate in isolated territories for 6 months and a day. For MP Philippe Gosselin, the attractiveness of certain positions is a recurring question: “each overseas community has its difficulties that must be taken into account”. The amendment tabled by Frantz Gumbs collected a tie vote, therefore an automatic rejection. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/politique-manque-criant-dattractivite-des-postes-lies-a-la-justice/