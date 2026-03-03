POLITICS / Culture, Energy, Disability: a readjusted Lecornu government | FAXINFO

The President of the Republic officially announced on February 26th a reshuffle presented as an “adjustment” by the Prime Minister Sébastien LecornuSeveral changes are reshaping the internal balance of the executive, between announced departures and targeted promotions.



To Culture, Catherine Pegard Catherine Pégard succeeds Rachida Dati, who resigned to focus on the Paris municipal campaign. A former journalist and prominent figure in cultural circles, having worked at the Élysée Palace and then as head of the Palace of Versailles, she brings an institutional and heritage profile to a high-profile ministry.

Another notable development: Maud Brégeon retains her role as government spokesman while becoming Minister Delegate for Energy reporting to the Minister of the Economy. An engineer by training, specializing in nuclear issues, she embodies a technical approach to a strategic portfolio.

Sabrina Roubache She is returning to the government as Minister Delegate for Vocational Education and Training and Apprenticeships, attached to the Ministries of Labor and National Education. Having already served in the executive branch, she is thus returning to a ministerial post after her defeat in the 2024 legislative elections.

To HealthMP Camille Galliard-Minier replaces Charlotte Parmentier-Lecocq, ministerial visit to our territory in April 2025, as Minister Delegate for Autonomy and Persons with Disabilities. This change reflects a desire to continuity on social policies.

Jean-Didier Berger[Name], a member of parliament for the Republicans (LR), joins the government as Minister Delegate to the Minister of the Interior. His appointment maintains representation from the Republican right within the government team. Overall, this reshuffle combines renewal, returns and policy adjustments, in a context of preparation for upcoming municipal and national elections. _Vx

