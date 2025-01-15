POLITICS: Cyrille Le Vély, new prefect of Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

During the Council of Ministers on January 15, 2025, several appointments were announced within the prefectural body. Among them, that of Cyrille Le Vély to the post of prefect representing the State in the communities of Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin.

This appointment marks an important step with the entry into office of a full-time prefect for these territories. Cyrille Le Vély succeeds Vincent Berton, who has been serving as delegated prefect for these two communities since March 28, 2022. Although Vincent Berton, now appointed prefect of Corrèze, ensured the transition and laid the foundations for this strengthened status, the government has opted for a renewal through the appointment of Cyrille Le Vély. Before being appointed prefect, Cyrille Le Vély was secretary general of the prefecture of Bouches-du-Rhône and sub-prefect of Marseille since August 25, 2023._VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/politique-cyrille-le-vely-nouveau-prefet-de-saint-barthelemy-et-saint-martin/