POLITICS / Dubai: Saint Martin invited to participate in global debates | FAXINFO

In early February, Saint-Martin took part in the World Government Summit 2026 à Dubai, an international event dedicated to the transformations of public action and new models of governanceThe territory was represented there by Alain Richardson, 1st Vice-President of the Collectivity, invited to intervene during the forum “Shaping the future of governance in the Global South”.



In front of government representatives from numerous countries and territories, he defended three major axes Education as the foundation of effective governance, the use of technology as a lever for performance and empowerment, and the central role of partnerships in serving citizens and businesses. He also highlighted the capacity of small territories to play a bridging role between different geopolitical spaces, particularly in the Caribbean basin.

Saint-Martin also participated in the 10th International Cooperation Conference of the Association of Caribbean States (AEC), organized as part of the World Government Summit. As associate memberThe territory contributed to exchanges aimed at structuring regional priorities for 2035The discussions focused on common issues such as the management of Sargassum, the restoration of mangroves, the development of maritime transport short-distance and the enhancement of cultural heritage.

The Collectivity indicates that the trip of the Saint-Martin delegation was undertaken at the official invitation of the organizers, with a full coverage of costs related to air transport, accommodation, and on-site logistics. This clarification is welcome given the numerous reactions and questions this trip had generated on social media. Time will tell if this increased international visibility will ultimately translate into concrete partnerships, substantial investments, and tangible benefits for the region. _Vx

Streaming of the conferences: urlr.me/Dky5PS

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/politique-dubai-saint-martin-invitee-dans-les-debats-mondiaux/