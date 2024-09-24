POLITICS: François-Noël Buffet officially appointed Minister of Overseas Territories | FAXINFO

LR Senator François-Noël Buffet was appointed, this Saturday evening, September 21, 2024, Minister responsible for Overseas Territories, in the new Barnier government.

A lawyer by training, this 61-year-old member of the Republicans was mayor of Oullins, in the suburbs of Lyon, from 1997 to 2017, then senator for the Rhône since 2004. François-Noël Buffet has been president of the Senate Law Commission since 2020.

The man who has been reporting on various subjects concerning the Overseas Territories for two years is a specialist in migration issues. Known for having contributed to the tightening of the immigration law of December 2023 and for his opposition to marriage for all in 2013, the extension of medically assisted procreation to female couples in 2021 and the inclusion of abortion in the Constitution (one vote against, one abstention and one vote for at the Versailles Congress), he succeeds Marie Guévenoux, who remained in office for 9 months. Mentioned several times during previous reshuffles in his capacity as a man of dialogue, François-Noël Buffet inherits files that are as delicate as they are urgent, and a full-fledged ministry directly attached to the Prime Minister after two years spent under the supervision of the Minister of the Interior.

The only overseas national to join the ministerial team, Thani Mohamed Soilihi, centrist senator from Mayotte, was appointed Secretary of State in charge of Francophonie and International Partnerships. _Vx

The composition of the Barnier Government

Established by decree on September 21, 2024, the Barnier government has 39 ministers and secretaries of state.

MINISTERS

• Didier MIGAUD, Keeper of the Seals, Minister of Justice

• Catherine VAUTRIN, Minister for Partnership with the Territories and Decentralization

• Bruno RETAILLEAU, Minister of the Interior

• Anne GENETET, Minister of National Education

• Jean-Noël BARROT, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs

• Rachida DATI, Minister of Culture and Heritage

• Sébastien LECORNU, Minister of the Armed Forces and Veterans

• Agnès PANNIER-RUNACHER, Minister of Ecological Transition, Energy, Climate and Risk Prevention

• Antoine ARMAND, Minister of Economy, Finance and Industry

• Geneviève DARRIEUSSECQ, Minister of Health and Access to Care

• Paul CHRISTOPHE, Minister of Solidarity, Autonomy and Equality between Women and Men

• Valérie LÉTARD, Minister of Housing and Urban Renewal

• Annie GENEVARD, Minister of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry

• Astrid PANOSYAN-BOUVET, Minister of Labor and Employment

• Gil AVÉROUS, Minister of Sports, Youth and Community Life

• Patrick HETZEL, Minister of Higher Education and Research

• Guillaume KASBARIAN, Minister of Civil Service, Simplification and Transformation of Public Action

• François-Noël BUFFET, Minister to the Prime Minister, responsible for Overseas Territories

• Laurent SAINT-MARTIN, Minister to the Prime Minister, responsible for the Budget and Public Accounts

DELEGATED MINISTERS

• With the Prime Minister and the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs: Benjamin HADDAD, responsible for Europe

• With the Prime Minister: Nathalie DELATTRE, responsible for Relations with Parliament; Maud BREGEON, Government Spokesperson; Marie-Claire CARRÈRE-GÉE, responsible for Government Coordination

• With the Minister for Partnership with the Territories and Decentralization: Françoise GATEL, responsible for Rurality, Trade and Crafts; François DUROVRAY, responsible for Transport; Fabrice LOHER, responsible for the Sea and Fisheries

• With the Minister of the Interior: Nicolas DARAGON, responsible for daily security

• With the Minister of National Education: Alexandre PORTIER, responsible for Academic Success and Vocational Education

• With the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs: Sophie PRIMAS, responsible for Foreign Trade and French Nationals Abroad

• With the Minister of Economy, Finance and Industry: Marc FERRACCI, responsible for Industry; Marie-Agnès POUSSIER-WINSBACK, responsible for the Social and Solidarity Economy, Profit-Sharing and Participation; Marina FERRARI, responsible for the Tourism Economy

• With the Minister of Ecological Transition, Energy, Climate and Risk Prevention: Olga GIVERNET, responsible for Energy

• With the Minister of Solidarity, Autonomy and Equality between Women and Men: Agnès CANAYER, responsible for Family and Early Childhood.

SECRETARIES OF STATE

• With the Minister of the Interior: Othman NASROU, responsible for Citizenship and the Fight against Discrimination

• With the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs: Thani MOHAMED SOILIHI, responsible for Francophonie and International Partnerships

• With the Minister of Economy, Finance and Industry: Laurence GARNIER, responsible for Consumption

• With the Minister of Solidarity, Autonomy and Equality between Women and Men: Salima SAA, responsible for Equality between Women and Men

• With the Minister of Higher Education and Research: Clara CHAPPAZ, responsible for Artificial Intelligence and Digital Technology.

