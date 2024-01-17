POLITICS: Frantz Gumbs takes stock of his position as a deputy (1/2) | FAXINFO

This Friday, January 12, Frantz Gumbs invited the population of Saint-Martin to attend his assessment after a year and a half as deputy for Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin.

During the public meeting, the first of its kind, MP Frantz Gumbs expressed his wishes and took stock in front of the assembly and officials such as Louis Mussington, president of the COM, senator Annick Pétrus, Angèle Dormoy, president of the CCISM , several territorial elected officials and Mélissa Lake, the deputy's deputy accompanied by her two collaborators, Oxann Sahaï (Paris) and Anne Peuchot (SBH). Elected as deputy for Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin since June 22, 2022, Frantz Gumbs began with a “short course” on the National Assembly, its constitution (577 deputies including 51 MoDem and independent deputies of which he is a member) and the number of laws passed in 2023, namely 70. With his 11 parliamentary functions, Frantz Gumbs will have voted in favor of bills for the protection of purchasing power, the acceleration of the production of renewable energies, strengthening the territorial continuity, full employment, green industry and the Agreement between France and the Netherlands relating to defense cooperation. As a member of the Committee on Cultural Affairs and Education, the politician drew attention, among other things, to the lack of support from the State in the field of culture on our two islands, the inequitable treatment of small islands attached to larger islands where the administrative decision-making centers of the State are located and the contextualization of school programs: "In mathematics class, instead of talking about the speed of a train which is completely foreign to the students of Saint-Martin, we should rather talk about the speed of a boat” declared the deputy. On the strengthening of territorial continuity, Frantz Gumbs obtained a credit increase of €50.000 for the “Cadres d’Avenir” system extended, since 2023, to young people in Guadeloupe and Saint-Martin. As secretary to the commission of inquiry into the cost of living in overseas territories, the deputy for Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin urged the lifting of regulatory obstacles which limit regional cooperation and exchanges with the Caribbean islands. Continuation and end in our edition tomorrow. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/politique-frantz-gumbs-dresse-son-bilan-en-tant-que-depute-1-2/