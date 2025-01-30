POLITICS – HEALTH / Election of the STIS Board of Directors: a key step for security in Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

On January 26, the Territorial Council of Saint-Martin proceeded with the election of the members sitting on the board of directors of the Territorial Fire and Rescue Service (STIS). This body, created by the decree of June 14, 2024, marks a significant step forward in the management of emergencies and rescue on the island, consolidating its autonomy in relation to Guadeloupe.

A rigorously organized vote

Under the supervision of a vote counting commission, including among others the sub-prefect Marie-Hildegarde Chauveau, the president of the Collectivité Louis Mussington and a designated representative of the STIS, the election was held according to a rigorous procedure. Out of 21 voters and 4 proxies, the single list was elected unanimously.

A collective commitment for 2025

In his speech after the vote, Steven Cocks said: "The creation of the STIS is a logical continuation of our ambition to no longer depend on Guadeloupe in order to ensure the security of the community more quickly. (…) The hardest part is ahead of us but we will gain the trust of our fellow citizens." He also praised the role of Senator Annick Pétrus, who defended this ambitious project.

Louis Mussington stressed the importance of this body to strengthen local capacities: "The STIS is the result of collective work and a desire for emancipation. It will allow us to build a safer living environment and meet the growing needs of our territory."

A project for the future

This new territorial service aims to optimize emergency management, thanks to a committed and competent team. With a key partner, the SDIS of Guadeloupe, the STIS of Saint-Martin intends to form a strong and united team to meet the challenges of 2025 and beyond. _Vx

Members of the Board of Directors

The STIS Board of Directors is made up of 14 members:

Steven Cocks

Annick petrus

Marc Menard

Martine Beldor

Jules Charville

Dominique Louisy

Alain Gros-Desormeaux

Bernadette Venthou Dumaine

Alain Richardson

Melissa Nicolas-Rembotte

Raphael Sanchez

Marie-Dominique Ramphort

Armel Daniel

Valerie Damaseau

And 8 substitutes:

Audrey Gil

Michel Petit

Valerie Fonrose

Daniel Gibbs

Angeline Laurence

Bernadette davis

Philippe Philidor

Frantz Gumbs

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/politique-sante-election-du-conseil-dadministration-du-stis-une-etape-cle-pour-la-securite-a-saint-martin/