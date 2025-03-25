POLITICS / Health in Saint-Martin: Progress for better access to care | FAXINFO

Improve access to care and strengthen medical provision in Saint-Martin were at the heart of discussions between the cabinet of Yannick Neuder, minister in charge of Health and Access to Care, And the Senator Annick PétrusSeveral major advances were discussed.

The creation of a CODAMUPS-TS (Departmental Committee for Emergency Medical Aid, Permanent Care and Medical Transport) specific to SXM and SBH constitutes a priority issue. Currently attached to that of Guadeloupe, the territory faces difficulties in organizing emergency careThe minister's office confirmed that the application of CODAMUPS-TS is being finalized.

Concerning Louis Constant Fleming Hospital Center, the recent mission of the National Agency for Supporting the Performance of Health Establishments (ANAP) has made it possible to identify areas for improvementThe recommendations of experts in real estate, operating rooms and financial management should soon lead to concrete actions.

Another crucial subject was raised: access for Saint-Martin residents to Conciliation and Compensation Commissions (CCI) for the medical accidentsCurrently, no committee is competent to handle these cases here. The possibility of extending the jurisdiction of the Guadeloupe-Martinique Interregional Commission has been supported, and a legal solution is under consideration.

For the senator, these advances are essential to guarantee a equitable access to care and better patient care. Its vigilance will be maintained until these commitments are effectively fulfilled. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/politique-sante-a-saint-martin-des-avancees-pour-un-meilleur-acces-aux-soins/