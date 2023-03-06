POLITICS: Interview with Xavier Lefort, new prefect of the Guadeloupe Region | FAXINFO

On an official visit to Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy at the end of last week, the new Prefect of the Guadeloupe Region, Xavier Lefort, spoke on several issues in the company of Vincent Berton, delegate prefect of the Northern Islands.

As a reminder, Xavier Lefort took office as Prefect of the Guadeloupe Region and State representative in the communities of Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin on January 11 of this year. After almost two months of activity, the politician wanted to meet the elected representatives of the territories concerned in order to discuss various themes surrounding the specificity of each island.

This Thursday, March 2, as announced in our previous edition, several issues were discussed by the local press such as territorial continuity or security. Other issues have been raised such as a helicopter pad at Center Hospitalier Louis-Constant Fleming. If night landings should resume, a study mission is underway to develop other evacuation sectors (helicopter, boat) in interservices in Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy. On the thorny issue of sargassum and the environmental scourge represented by their daily groundings during an early season, Xavier Lefort wanted to remind you that it is not a question of a lack of means but more of a question of technical organization. Two perspectives were detailed by Xavier Lefort and Vincent Berton: floating dams while taking their resistance into consideration and, on an experimental basis, collection and discharge into the sea according to the environmental impact on the fauna and flora under marines. Always in a dynamic of adapting the response to the problem, the prefect of Guadeloupe and the delegate prefect of the Northern Islands have shown themselves to be very concerned about the state of the water production and installation facilities in Saint-Martin (a only factory), this responsibility falls to the Collectivity, even if the State services offer 80% financing. “The State can provide technical skills, but doing it for others is doing the wrong thing,” declared Xavier Lefort. An emergency meeting is scheduled between officials and SAUR to secure the current installation, increase the number of storage tanks and create additional production capacity. The interconnection between the French part and the Dutch part of the island is important in the eyes of politicians, but the commercial discussion with the GEBE company lacks fluidity.

The meeting between the local press and the two prefects then closed on the file of the future administrative and judicial city, the first stone of which should be laid in June 2023 for delivery in September 2025. _Vx

