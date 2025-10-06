POLITICS / Lecornu government: surprise resignation the day after the first appointments | FAXINFO

This Sunday, October 5, the Secretary General of the Élysée, Emmanuel Moulin, revealed part of the composition of the Lecornu government, almost four weeks after the appointment of Sébastien Lecornu at Matignon. A tight-knit team, combining heavyweights from the majority and figures from the Republican right, tasked with breathing new life into a weakened executive.

Continuity noted with regard to overseas territories: Manuel Valls retains the Ministry of Overseas Territories, a sign of a desire for stability on this strategic issue, particularly after the submission of the Senate report on disability and recurring tensions linked to the high cost of living in the overseas territories.

But barely twenty-four hours after this announcement, the political scenario has changedThis Monday, October 6, the Élysée Palace confirmed the surprise resignation of Sébastien Lecornu, accepted by the President of the Republic. According to initial information, an internal dispute over certain appointments precipitated the break.

The Minister of the Interior appointed on Sunday, Bruno Retailleau, spoke of a “trust problem” and claimed that the Prime Minister had “hidden from him the appointment of Bruno Le MaireThe furtive Minister of the Interior denies any responsibility for this government fall, deploring a composition that “does not reflect the promised break”An unprecedented crisis under the Macron presidency, which made the Lecornu government the most ephemeral of the Fifth Republic and plunges the executive into a new period of uncertainty. _Vx

The first names announced last Sunday for the Lecornu government:

Bruno Le Maire – Minister of the Armed Forces

Roland Lescure – Minister of the Economy

Bruno Retailleau – Minister of the Interior

Catherine Vautrin – Minister of Labor, Health, Solidarity and Families

Élisabeth Borne – Minister of National Education

Manuel Valls – Minister of Overseas Territories

Gérald Darmanin – Keeper of the Seals

Rachida Dati – Minister of Culture

Éric Woerth – Minister of Regional Planning

Annie Genevard – Minister of Agriculture

Naïma Moutchou – Minister of Digital Affairs and Artificial Intelligence

Marina Ferrari – Minister of Sports

Aurore Bergé – government spokesperson

Jean-Noël Barrot – Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs

Agnès Pannier-Runacher – Minister of Ecological Transition

Amélie de Montchalin – Minister responsible for Public Accounts

Mathieu Lefèvre – Minister responsible for relations with Parliament

Philippe Tabarot – Minister responsible for Transport

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/politique-gouvernement-lecornu-demission-surprise-au-lendemain-des-premieres-nominations/