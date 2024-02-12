POLITICS / Ministerial reshuffle: Marie Guévenoux appointed Minister Delegate for Overseas Territories | FAXINFO

Appointed this Thursday, February 8, 2024 as Minister Delegate for Overseas Territories, Marie Guévenoux officially took over from Philippe Vigier (MoDem) last Friday during the transfer of power chaired by Gérald Darmanin, Minister of the Interior and Overseas Territories.

The overseas territories therefore have a new delegate minister, the sixth in seven years. Coming from the ranks of the face-to-face majority, Marie Guévenoux, aged 47, was, among other things, the parliamentary assistant of Alain Madelin, then campaigned for Alain Juppé in 2016. After the indictment of François Fillon, she joined La République en Marche (LREM) and was elected deputy for Essonne in 2017 and re-elected in 2022. Appointed the same year as first quaestor of the National Assembly, one of the strategic positions of the Palais Bourbon, Marie Guévenoux did not however, did not sit on the overseas delegation. The new delegate minister will therefore have to redouble her efforts to follow the roadmap of the new Prime Minister, Gabriel Attal and ensure, among other things, the application of the 72 measures taken during the Interministerial Committee for Overseas Territories (CIOM, including the next meeting will be held at the end of February). During the transfer of power, Marie Guévenoux affirmed “to measure the weight of expectations, of hopes” with a desire to tackle problems linked to the cost of living, security, immigration, access to care , the environment and access to healthy water: “I want to see concrete changes for everyone as quickly as possible,” she added. Marie Guévenoux will travel to Mayotte in the coming days for her first official trip and to New Caledonia before the end of the month with Gérald Darmanin who declared that the citizens of Overseas territories “wait for equal opportunities, the end of economic monopolies and obviously expect protection. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/politique-remaniement-ministeriel-marie-guevenoux-nommee-ministre-deleguee-aux-outre-mer/