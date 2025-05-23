POLITICS / Overseas and diplomacy: Saint-Martin on the front line | FAXINFO

In mid-May, Saint-Martin welcomed a parliamentary delegation as part of the fact-finding mission on the place of overseas territories in French diplomacy. Member of Parliament Frantz Gumbs welcomed his colleagues Maud Petit and Anchya Bamana, rapporteurs for this mission. The first stop on a regional tour, the island established itself as a key territory, at the crossroads of influences and statuses.

Due to its dual nationality, the complexity of its maritime borders, and its close proximity to entities under various sovereignties, Saint-Martin “fully embodies the challenges of regional cooperation and cross-border diplomacy,” according to Member of Parliament Frantz Gumbs, a member of the fact-finding mission. The delegation met with local civil and military authorities, as well as representatives from Saint-Barthélemy and Sint Maarten. These discussions highlighted existing synergies, but also the limitations of cooperation that is still too often conditioned by interpersonal dynamics or hampered by regulatory obstacles.

The discussions notably raised the possibility of creating a diplomatic advisor position for the prefect, to anchor these initiatives in a lasting state strategy. Security, the environment, and the economy are all shared challenges. The report expected at the end of this mission should propose concrete tools to better integrate the overseas territories into France's foreign policy.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/politique-outre-mer-et-diplomatie-saint-martin-en-premiere-ligne/