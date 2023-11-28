POLITICS / Senate: adoption of the amendment for a Territorial House for Disabled People in St Martin | FAXINFO

This Friday, November 17 in the Senate, Annick Pétrus had an amendment adopted which will allow Saint-Martin to finally have its Territorial House for people with disabilities.

The departmental or territorial centers for disabled people support disabled people on a daily basis in all areas of their lives, whatever their age and situation. Their mission is to welcome, provide information, support and advise disabled people and their families, as well as raise citizens' awareness of disability. Currently, it is the Personal Autonomy Directorate of the Solidarity & Families Delegation, a community service of around fifteen agents, which carries out the missions of a Territorial House for Disabled People (MTPH). Before the assembly, Senator Annick Pétrus declared: “This amendment aims to adapt to Saint-Martin on the one hand the proposal of the departmental council for citizenship and autonomy, on the other hand to proceed with the creation of a Territorial House for Disabled People. (…) As also pointed out by the territorial chamber of accounts of Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin in its 2018 report, the Collectivity of Saint-Martin did not receive any allocation from the State and implementation services. available to agents. This amendment therefore aims to provide a legal basis for the functioning of the Community service, legally secure relations with the CNSA (editor's note: Caisse Nationale de Solidarité pour l'Autonomie) and finally make the Community eligible for financial assistance from the State. for the installation and operation of the MTPH”. The government was “very favorable”, specifying that it is “important for our overseas territories to adapt to their characteristics, as was done in Saint-Barthélemy”. The committee was also favorable to the amendment presented by Annick Pétrus. The latter was therefore adopted. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/politique-senat-adoption-de-lamendement-pour-une-maison-territoriale-des-personnes-handicapees-a-st-martin/