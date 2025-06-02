POLITICS: Senator Annick Pétrus arrested with 22 kilos of tobacco at Roissy | FAXINFO

On May 4, Senator for Saint-Martin, Annick Pétrus (Les Républicains), was checked at Roissy airport with 110 undeclared cartons of cigarettes in her luggage.

According to our colleagues at Mediapart, Paris customs officials discovered 22 kilos of contraband tobacco, worth an estimated €14. This offense led to the confiscation of the goods and a €250 fine, which the person concerned paid immediately.

A former school principal and senator for Saint-Martin since September 2020, Annick Pétrus is also a territorial representative, vice-president of the senatorial delegation for overseas territories, and secretary of the social affairs committee. In a press release issued on May 28, she acknowledged the facts: “I made a mistake. By agreeing to transport luggage for an acquaintance, I lacked discernment. I should not have accepted this type of service, which is common in our territories,” she wrote, assuring that she had learned the lessons of this “incident.”

From the entourage of Bruno Retailleau, the new president of the LR party, the words are clear: "At a time when we are putting so much effort into the fight against trafficking, this kind of behavior on the part of an elected representative of the Republic is absolutely unacceptable." Despite this affair, the senator says she remains "fully committed to the responsibilities that are mine, in the service of the people of Saint-Martin as well as within our Upper House."

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/politique-la-senatrice-annick-petrus-interpellee-avec-22-kilos-de-tabac-a-roissy/