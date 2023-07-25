POLITICS: Soon a full-fledged prefecture in Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

The news fell in the middle of last week at the end of the Interministerial Overseas Committee (CIOM) in Matignon and confirmed by Saint-Martin officials during the press conference on July 21, a full-fledged prefecture for Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy will replace the current delegated prefecture which depends on the prefecture of Guadeloupe.

This decision unanimously delights the officials of the territory, whether it is the delegate prefect Vincent Berton or Louis Mussington, president of the Collectivity who did not fail to express all his satisfaction with this measure during the press conference last Friday. Indeed, Gérald Darmanin, Minister of the Interior and Overseas Departments declared that a full-fledged prefecture for Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy is a commitment made by the President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron during his visit to the territory in 2018. Currently, the delegated prefecture of the two sister islands must report to the prefecture of Guadeloupe, which greatly complicates and slows down the decision-making process of the communities concerned. Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy have their own territorial specificities which require significant explanatory work with the elected officials of Paris but also with the prefecture of Guadeloupe which lives with its own characteristics, sometimes far from the concerns of Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy. With the creation of a full-fledged prefecture on our territory by an implementing decree which should take effect at the beginning of 2024, the French State recognizes the autonomy of the Collectivities of Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy. In accordance with the commitments of the President of the Republic during his first five-year term, this measure will require a new organization within the prefecture so that it can work as well as possible in the service of the Saint-Martin population hand in hand with the Collectivity. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/politique-bientot-une-prefecture-de-plein-exercice-a-saint-martin/