POLITICS / Territorial Council of the day: 1 hour 20 minutes late, session aborted due to lack of quorum | FAXINFO

The Territorial Council convened this Friday, October 3 at 9 a.m. was ultimately unable to take place. lack of quorum. From the scheduled time, the opposition elected officials were present in full force, including Daniel Gibbs, Philippe Philidor, Angeline Laurence, Alain Gros-Desormeaux, Jules Charville and Marie-Dominique Ramphort. Only Mélissa Rembotte left the room after more than an hour of waiting.

On the side of the majority, arrivals came in dribs and drabs. Martine Beldor, Raphaël Sanchez, Marc Gérald Ménart and Bernadette Venthou-Dumaine have joined the hemicycle a little before 10 a.m.. President Louis Mussington did not take his seat until 10:20 a.m., an hour and twenty minutes after the official convening time. Roll call revealed the presence of only eleven elected, well below the threshold required to open the session.

Faced with this situation, the President of the Community announced the postponement of the session to the following Monday, as provided for in the General code of local and regional authoritiesA decision received with some irritation by the assembly and the opposition, which denounced a profound lack of considerationDaniel Gibbs spoke to emphasize: "We saw a number of elected members of the majority. We were summoned since 9 a.m., we were there on time, and you (Louis Mussington, editor's note) arrived 1 hour and 20 minutes late without explanation. This is a considerable lack of respect. Your first words should have been 'sorry for this delay'." Louis Mussington acknowledged the fault and apologized, referring to information that "could not have circulated in this direction." mea culpa which was not enough to ease the tension, and a absurd situation which raises many questions.

The initial agenda included important points, such as the provision of territorial staff to the Tourist Office, the Territorial Fire and Rescue Service and National Education, as well as three deliberations : the extension of a loan guarantee linked to the GAIA loan between Semsamar and the Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations, the establishment of a territorial tax framework to promote affordable housing, and the declassification of a maritime public domain area.

So many topics are now postponed until next Monday, a date likely to pose a scheduling dilemma for some since it coincides with the launch of Blue Week. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/politique-conseil-territorial-du-jour-1h20-de-retard-seance-avortee-faute-de-quorum/