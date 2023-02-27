POLITICS: The President of the Collectivité, Louis Mussington received at the Elysée Palace | FAXINFO

At the invitation of the President of the Republic, Emmanuel Macron, the President of the Collectivité, Louis Mussington, with at his side, Emmanuel Gimenez, breeder in Colombier, elected member of the CCISM and Junisa Gumbs, Chief of Staff, visited last Friday at the Palais de l'Elysée, as part of a meeting with actors from the Overseas agricultural world, 24 hours before the opening of the Agricultural Show on February 25.

Note that the CCISM will be present at the Salon de l'Agriculture, from February 25 to March 5 (more details in our next edition).

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/politique-le-president-de-la-collectivite-louis-mussington-recu-a-lelysee/