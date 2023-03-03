POLITICS: Xavier Lefort, the new Prefect of the Guadeloupe Region, visits Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

Following the Council of Ministers of January 11, 2023 and by decree of the President of the Republic, Xavier Lefort, a native of Côtes d'Armor and former prefect of Mayenne, succeeded Alexandre Rochatte as Prefect of the Guadeloupe Region.

During a press conference this Thursday, March 2, Xavier Lefort made a point of recalling that although he is the new representative of the State in the communities of Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin, Vincent Berton, delegate prefect of Northern Islands, “stay in control”. After more than a month since taking office, the new prefect of the Guadeloupe Region said he was very happy to be on our territory with this desire to meet elected officials and discuss with Vincent Berton on the various subjects and issues. related to the specificity of Saint-Martin. For the person concerned, “the territory of Saint-Martin must be subject to appropriate monitoring and management by the State”. Aware of the peculiarities of an organization that is part of the institutional evolution of the Saint-Martin territory, the former secretary general of the Court of Auditors and of the National Navy intends to adapt the aid provided by the State in order to perfect the complementarity between Guadeloupe and Saint-Martin.

The issues of resilience, island functioning and aid for the reconstruction of Saint-Martin were addressed by the two politicians. For Xavier Lefort, “We give all our attention to these issues”. The new Prefect of the Guadeloupe Region then lent himself to the game of questions from local journalists on territorial continuity and the exorbitant price of plane tickets (whether between Guadeloupe and Saint-Martin but also to mainland France) recalling that transport is a competence of the Collectivity which must take a political action, in accordance with the senatorial delegation. Another subject is the situation at the Center Hospitalier Louis-Constant Fleming and the vaccination obligation provided for by law. For the new prefect from a family of caregivers, the government's decision on the reintegration of non-vaccinated staff will depend on the opinion given by the High Authority for Health (HAS). On the security side, strengthening law enforcement was already at the heart of Vincent Berton's concerns. A proposal to create an additional gendarmerie brigade at Sandy Ground has been forwarded to the Ministry of the Interior. The consultation exercises having been completed, the decision should be communicated before the summer of 2023. The files relating to Sargassum and water production will be detailed in our Monday edition. Xavier Lefort will go to Saint-Barthélemy this Friday March 3 to meet the elected officials, in the presence of Vincent Berton. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/politique-xavier-lefort-le-nouveau-prefet-de-la-region-guadeloupe-en-visite-a-saint-martin/