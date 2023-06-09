Pollution: back to green | FAXINFO

After a particularly intense episode of sand mists that reduced air quality in recent days, the return to normal is confirmed by the Gwad'Air calendar.

In its bulletin for this Thursday, June 8, the Gwad'Air agency placed the territory of Saint-Martin in a degraded index. On this day, the air quality on the island is considered to be average. The measurements taken at the Marigot station are now 31 μg/m3, placing the average concentration of PM10 fine particles over 24 hours below any alert. The regulatory thresholds for the protection of human health are therefore conducive to a green level for the agency

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/pollution-retour-au-vert/