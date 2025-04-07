PORTRAIT / Akpéné Brégeaud: “You must never give up” | FAXINFO

Akpéné Brégeaud, a cooking teacher at the Daniella Jeffry vocational high school, looks back on the path she took leading up to her fight against obesity.

Where did you grow up ?

I was born in Lomé, Togo, where I lived for 11 years. After the civil war in the early 90s, I went to Benin for a year. Then, my adoptive father was transferred to Djibouti, where I stayed for 5 years. I never knew my father and was raised by my grandparents. My mother came to take me in when the civil war broke out.

How long have you been living in Saint-Martin?

I arrived in 2006 because my partner had just been transferred to the island.

Has cooking always been a natural choice for you?

Yes, it's always fascinated me. But I realized that the lifestyle of restaurant professionals is very difficult. We have long hours, we're completely out of step with everyone else, so I turned to teaching.

If you close your eyes and think about cooking, what do you see?

I'm diving back into the Lomé market. I used to go there with my great-grandmother, who sold pots and pans. I used to go there on vacation; it's a very fond memory. I remember the smell of foufou. Its texture. It's a paste made from cooked yams pounded in a mortar. You get a smooth, slightly elastic paste. You eat it with a red sauce and fish, for example.

You founded the SXM no Obesity project in 2021 to fight obesity in a fun and educational way. How does the project work both inside and outside of school?

There's classroom teaching, challenges, and outdoor games to demystify the obesity taboo. Students from Year 1 to Year XNUMX lead activities. Among other things, they must practice creating a complete, balanced, and original menu, made with local products and accompanied by a diet drink.

Ultimately, what are the goals you want to achieve with SXM No Obesity?

With or without financial means, I would like everyone to have tips for staying in shape. I would also like to encourage as many people as possible to cook for themselves and encourage the friends and family of those who are gaining weight to speak out. Sometimes, loved ones remain silent and turn a blind eye to the situation, even though it is important to communicate openly about the issue.

Through your story, your experience and your beliefs, what message would you like to convey to the youth of Saint-Martin?

You should never give up. Today's generation is in too much of a hurry and gets discouraged easily. You have to be patient and persevere when you really want something. In closing, I would say that nothing is ever a given. Whether it's weight loss or anything else…

Facebook: Fight against obesity sxm

Instagram: let's_triumph_over_obesity_sxm

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/portrait-akpene-bregeaud-il-ne-faut-jamais-baisser-les-bras/