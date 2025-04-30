PORTRAIT: Alexia Carole, art in the service of therapy | FAXINFO

An artist and entrepreneur of Martinican origin, Alexia Carole arrived in Saint-Martin in 2019 and today helps vulnerable groups heal and reveal themselves through art, at the Living Museum.

“I am aligned with myself because I do what I love: helping others through the practice of my passions.”

Alexia Carole is a name that may not mean anything to you. Ofara Artistry, perhaps a little more. As a professional makeup artist, she has colored and magnified thousands of faces on the island. Coordinator at the Living Museum run by the Art For Science association, she adds another string to her bow by now caring for vulnerable people who have come to recover through the practice of the arts. A place of creation and contemplation located in Hope Estate and intended to welcome vulnerable people, the Living Museum gradually fills with these works full of lived experience and powerful messages.

"The goal is to offer a moment of comfort and artistic production to these suffering people, but also to the students of the island's establishments."

Alexia Carole, an atypical and radiant character, uses her many talents to brighten and embellish the daily lives of these people with boundless dedication. A graduate of a university program in Applied Arts, she is also a socio-esthetician and offers workshops to learn how to make your own cosmetic and household products. She wants to show that self-care can be accessible and free, and that you can rebuild your self-esteem through new skills.

"Here, I lead workshops designed around the seven major arts: architecture, sculpture, painting, music, performing arts, poetry, and cinema. I'm also looking for permanent partners to spread our mission more widely across the island."

At the Living Museum, she presents the "emotional capsule" she has designed, where the most meaningful works are exhibited: behind heavy velvet curtains, we find clay sculptures and paintings representing real-life traumas (a war scene for a former soldier, an anxiety attack in red acrylic on black paper for a teenage girl, a model of a screaming face like Munch's The Scream for a young man who has lost his mother).

"Today, I have this feeling of being of service to people while having freedom in my schedule, with the opportunity to be able to work for myself."

At the intersection of art and therapeutic care, Alexia Carole offers us her unique and multidisciplinary vision of human well-being and personal development. A mission close to her heart and one that symbolizes her desire to improve the human condition.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/portrait-alexia-carole-lart-au-service-de-la-therapie/