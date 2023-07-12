PORTRAIT: Chantale Thibaut, a passionate woman with a big heart | FAXINFO

Chantale Thibaut is behind the creation of Saint Martin Santé which will soon celebrate its tenth anniversary. Passionate about her profession, devoted to her patients and loved ones, Chantale is also coordinator of the new CPTS of Saint-Martin and a warrior with a fascinating background.

Chantale Thibaut is first and foremost Chantale Abatan, from the Quartier de Carénage, in Guadeloupe. Neighborhood that arouses fear through prostitution, drugs, alcohol and bad company. But in these neighborhoods qualified as priority neighborhoods, there are also, and above all, good people. Having grown up in a bar run by her grandmother where drunkenness was omnipresent to give way to domestic violence behind closed doors, the young Chantale drew from this experience strength, courage and pride from this part childhood that allowed her to better understand the other and made her what she is today, a warrior.

In search of a better environment, the family then headed for the metropolis: "I lived extraordinary moments, the little Caribbean girl who arrives in the Parisian suburbs and who says to herself 'bug, nobody speaks Creole here' ! By adopting the metropolis as a second adoptive country with a father from Marie-Galante and a Martinican mother, Chantale used the richness of her roots to define her identity, with an incredible adaptability that will serve her in the future. 'adulthood.

After an unsuccessful attempt in the agricultural engineering sector, Chantale Thibaut redirected herself to this appeal for the care of the person she had as a child: "I succeeded in entering the nursing competition at the hospital. Sainte-Anne, where I knew the parent company of neuropsychiatry”. Then place in the university research service as a liaison nurse where Chantale developed an intellectual curiosity to understand and take care of patients while respecting them as a whole.

In September 2010, Saint-Martin chose to open its territory to Chantale Thibaut who discovered a psychiatry induced by addiction and religious practices: "There is a lack of knowledge of people in a territory where multiculturalism and multilingualism coexist, with people who come from everywhere with their own story. Humble, Chantale adds: “I'm not a woman who wants to revolutionize the world but if I can make a contribution, a stone to the building, I'm in, I'm a warrior. So the idea of ​​Saint Martin Santé (SMS) came up and I left to do a university degree in therapeutic education with internships in Canada and in mainland France to find out how to adapt the structure to the specificities of the territory. Along the way, I created Saint Martin Santé for chronic pathologies in comorbidity, that is to say diabetes, arterial hypertension and obesity. In the creative process, I had a lot of tears, a lot of joy, I met beautiful people, beautiful souls who told me go ahead, and these souls are the patients”.

By carrying out the project with the desire to offer workshops in the mother tongue of the public, Chantale Thibaut puts the patient at the center of priorities, starting from him, and not from the knowledge of the health professional. Saint Martin Santé will celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2024. Chantale's tenacity is unique, this empathetic and dedicated woman thrives in her profession: “When I receive a smile from a patient, I feel my wings growing. My other passion is my family, my children, my parents”.

To evacuate stress, Chantale Thibaut takes up boxing: “I hit the bag hard, or my coach! ". Jogging, motorcycle or boat rides also allow him to recharge his batteries. To young people from Saint-Martin, Chantale wants to send them this message: "You are capable, you can't imagine the potential you have, don't let anyone tell you that you can't get there, you will get there". _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/portrait-chantale-thibaut-une-femme-passionnee-au-grand-coeur/