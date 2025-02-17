PORTRAIT / Christophe, alias Faxman: “What I like is the contact with the client and the reader” | FAXINFO

At the wheel of his vehicle emblazoned with "A delivery man like no other", Christophe Mavrides puts on his yellow Faxinfo T-shirt every morning and delivers the newspaper to residents on the French side of the island.

Christophe was born in Marseille: “In Montolivet, in the 12th arrondissement, do you know it?” he asks spontaneously, before adding: “My blood is not red, it is blue and white, like theOlympique de Marseille ».

Arrived at early 90s In Saint-Martin, Christophe is starting a whole new life with his wife, Marie-Ange.

It was his brother-in-law who changed everything. One day, he called him: “Oh Christophe! I bought a piece of land in Saint-Martin. Come, you’ll see, you will be fine here ! ".

At that time, Christophe is released from his job through a social plan. At 43, he stopped working and suggested to his wife that they do the same.

The couple quickly decided to sell their businesses and land in Marseille to come and settle in the Friendly Island, in Colombier.

The next four years felt like a early retirement: “Boat, beaches, fishing, friends, visit, we had a great time.

But after a while we got a bit bored. We had always worked so we needed to keep ourselves busy and do something else " explains the Marseillais.

30 years to distribute information and create links

Before, Christophe was a machine driver, at Port of MarseillesHis wife ran her own hair salon.

Today, Christophe delivers Faxinfo to hundreds of locals: "They all call me Faxman "Now!" he said, laughing.

Marie-Ange will join him 15 years later to distribute the daily news every morning in the Bellevue district. “My routine?

The alarm goes off at 2:20 in the morning. I wet my face, drink a coffee and head to the print shop. retrieve logs.

I hit the road around 3:30 in the morning and go around the island. in three hours, roughly.

And There you go, today, monday february 17, 2025, it's been 30 years that I do this,” says Christophe.

"What I like is the contact with the customer. Besides, they are no longer customers, but my friends He adds.

Fulfilled in his activity, he also takes a happy look back at his life as a couple, without children and without regret : “We chose business and travel.

You're going to say that I'm from Marseille, but we have Europe. knows by heart !

In addition to 40 years of marriage, we have seen a lot of countries. Corsica, the Balearic Islands, Greece, Italy, Belgium and so on…”.

Although Faxman keeps Marseille very close to his heart, he knows that he will never return to live in mainland France.

With his wife, they will end their days on the island, for him, It's a certainty : “It’s over, we’ll never go back!”

For me, this is what winning the lottery means: my wife, the sun, my health. My life will end here.

I would like to live 100 years, but hey, we'll see! _LM

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/portrait-christophe-alias-faxman-ce-que-jaime-cest-le-contact-avec-le-client-et-le-lecteur/