PORTRAIT / Danny Foster: “What I love about cats is that they choose to love on their own terms” | FAXINFO

Unqualified but experienced, Danny Foster started out working in a cat café in the UK before launching the first and only charity serving stray cats in Saint Martin: Island Cat Rescue.

Opened in April 2024, the association already welcomes 50 cats and 2 dogs: “The idea for this organization began to germinate within my family who were already living on the island before I arrived. I have simply helped to develop it for a year,” confides Danny. Originally from Bournemouth, in the south of England, the 27-year-old has always grown up in the company of small felines: “I have always loved cats. When I was a child, we had 4 at home. They were of very different sizes and personalities. What I love about them is that they choose to love on their own terms. They can love you or not love you. It is a more realistic form of love than the one dogs have with humans since they love unconditionally. We also love dogs but it is not the same type of relationship.” Covering both sides of the island, the centre’s team now consists of 3 associates and a team of volunteers. Social media, animal monitoring and launching volunteer recruitment campaigns are managed by Danny: “We are always looking for more support. If anyone would like to join our volunteer team, here is our address: islandcatrescue@gmail.com”.

Adopt a cat

Indeed, the non-profit organization has so far been operating thanks to donations from the public and local businesses: “The more adoptions we have, the more we can help street cats through the adoption fees collected.” It seems that the Foster family’s initiative has paid off, as they will soon be opening their own adoption center in Maho (just above the “3 amigos” brewery): “Over the past few months, we have been fortunate to be able to care for all of our cats, under one roof, thanks to the kind loan of a villa from a generous benefactor. Now, we are opening our own adoption center and it’s very exciting to see how things are progressing,” says Danny. The opening night will take place from 18pm to 21pm on Tuesday, January 7, before permanently opening 3 to 4 days a week with many events to come. In the long term, Danny hopes to raise enough money to provide sterilization and neutering care to as many animals in distress as possible: “Some people try to help and feed the stray cats on the island. But it’s hard not to panic when dozens of other cats show up at your door for more food. You can see that 2 cats can easily become 20 cats when they are not taken care of or operated on.” _LM

