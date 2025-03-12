PORTRAIT / GLP 978: “Even if you think it’s not going to work, you have to get up in the morning and keep pedaling until it does.” | FAXINFO

Next Friday, singers GLP 978 and Luc Léandry officially release their single "SMS." A step forward in GLP 978's career, proud to collaborate with an iconic figure in Saint-Martin music.

Where did you grow up?

I was born in Marigot. My mother was from Saint-Martin and my father was Haitian.

What is your first memory related to music?

I always loved humming songs with my three sisters. Even though my mother didn't like it, we enjoyed singing along. Francky Vincent as children. My mother often sang gospel at home. I have always been touched by music.

When did you start singing in front of an audience?

It was in middle school, at an end-of-year event. We decided to dance and sing to hip-hop, it's what my group of friends and I liked the most. I remember we were dressed all in white. We had such a great atmosphere that someone fainted in the room!

You initially found your niche in hip-hop and rap. Which artists inspired you?

Two artists made me want to rap. The first time I heard the flow de Nas, I was speechless. It made me think and I found myself meditating for the first time in my life. And there is Notorious BIG, of course. His flow and the stories he tells in his songs inspired me a lot. It was by listening to them that I started rapping at 13.

What message do you want to convey through the single “SMS”?

I want to make people dance. What I don't want to do is sing lyrics that incite hatred or violence.

You've been singing since you were a teenager, but you're releasing your first single in 2025. What prompted you to start this year?

It's thanks to my two children. One day, I was explaining to them that school was important and that you first needed to have the necessary background to achieve what you wanted next. So they asked me why I didn't leave my studio to share my creations when I had my background and my job as an airport security operator. So, two years ago, I left my studio and got started.

What should we expect with “SMS”?

This single is a fusion of zouk and soca. And “SMS” stands for “Saint-Martin Sweet Sweet” because we wanted to highlight the festive and friendly side of Saint-Martin. In our video, we find all the ethnic groups that make up the local multiculturalism. That's what I like here, we're so mixed!

Do you have a dream for your musical career?

Eventually, I would like to manage singers and musicians who want it.

What advice would you give to an aspiring artist?

It's tough, but you have to keep going. Nothing is a given. When you get out there, no one believes in you, but you have to believe in yourself, no matter what. Even if you think it's not going to work, you have to get up in the morning and keep pedaling until it works.

