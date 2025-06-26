PORTRAIT: Jakhim CARTY, the rising star of professional cycling | FAXINFO

At just 19 years old, Jakhim Carty, holder of more than 50 awards, is Saint Martin's promising future in elite cycling. Back on his native island for a month, he agreed to reflect on the story of his dazzling sporting career.

Jakhim Carty arrives at Fernand's meeting on his S-Works, a specialized bike that's instantly recognizable. Humble and reserved, he takes his time before speaking: "I've just returned from the overseas championships in Guadeloupe, where I finished 14th in the Elite category" (senior category, over 18 years old).

Born in 2006 in Saint-Martin, Jakhim comes from a family that loves cycling: his father, in particular, started cycling at the age of 27 at the VCSG club ("Sandy Ground cycling club") and indirectly passed on his passion to his son. The latter has vivid memories of his father putting on his cycling suit, returning from training, and winning competitions.

So, it was at just 2 years old that he rode a bike for the first time and joined a club at the minimum age required, i.e. 6 years old. He addressed this request directly to his parents, which already showed his determination and his future ambition.

Later, Éric Hélan, a well-known figure from the island in the world of cycling, contacted Thierry Bedard, coach of the Culture Vélo team following the young man's excellent performances, and the latter thus obtained a place within the high-level cycling team located in Occitanie.

Now enrolled in a vocational baccalaureate in Toulouse since 2022, Jakhim signed a prestigious contract last January as an intern with the professional club Nice Métropole Côte d'Azur until the end of the 2025 season. He will therefore be making his first races there with renowned professionals.

"The highlight of my career, apart from signing with the Nice club, remains the Caribbean Championship in August 2024, where I won the podium in Saint-Martin."

An exceptional moment that culminates years of training and hard work. Indeed, to reach such a high level, the young man spends an average of 15 to 20 hours cycling per week, in addition to his classes: "Sometimes, I can do 10 hours of cycling over two days; the pace is intense."

Jakhim Carty, aware of his potential impact on the young people of Saint-Martin, would like to convey a message:

“To achieve your goals, stay focused at all times and don’t let others discourage you, because they are not in your shoes.”

Jakhim is heading back to France, where he'll immediately resume racing at a frenetic pace until October. His ultimate goal is to return to the West Indies after a successful run in mainland France. We wish him luck in his adventures. _THERE

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/portrait-jakhim-carty-letoile-montante-du-cyclisme-professionnel/