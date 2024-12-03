PORTRAIT / Jeremy Watt: “When you do something with your heart, you can do it all your life” | FAXINFO

Jeremy Watt, 34, founded the Madtwoz Family association in 2012 in the priority neighborhood of Sandy Ground. To address unemployment, school failure and the lack of activities on the island, Madtwoz Family works daily for the culture and education of young people.

Born in Saint-Martin, the founder of the association explains that it was his life journey that led him, one day, to turn towards others: “When you are young, you are easily influenced by the street when you feel rejected by others or the school environment. However, talent and know-how are everywhere! So, I wanted to create an association, or rather a family, for all those who feel rejected, as I was”. Moved, Jeremy describes Madtwoz Family as a true identity where we all share the same humanist values. Passionate about rap, it was at the age of 10 that everything began for Mr. Watt: “At the beginning, we were just a group of friends who shared the same interest in music and rap”. It was at this time that the term “Madtwoz”, meaning “Cool together”, was invented by the group of friends, far from imagining that ten years later, one of the most colourful and lively buildings in Sandy Ground would bear this expression full of meaning and ambition: “Madtwoz Family”.

The Genesis of Madtwoz Family

Having barely started in music, Jeremy moved to New Jersey very early to continue his studies at high school. He spent 9 years in the United States before prison kept him away from his projects for several years. After his sentence, Jeremy returned to his native land and gradually got involved with the young people of Sandy Ground: “When I came back to my neighborhood, I saw that nothing had changed. The young people still didn't have activities around which to flourish, so I started to set up events for children. I used my mother's restaurant as a place where I set up games on the tables”. Supported by the Collectivité de Saint-Martin and a dozen partners, he managed to bring together 18 people around his concept in 2012. Today, there are more than a hundred members and volunteers involved.

Looking to the future

In the near future, the association will focus more on early childhood: “We would like to focus on after-school activities, activities for the little ones and trips for those forgotten during the holidays. Coming from a single-parent family, I know that it is difficult to go on a trip in these conditions. As a result, many do not travel and stay in the neighborhood during the holidays. So, I would like to allow them to visit other countries, to open up to other things by traveling,” confides Jeremy. Twelve years after the creation of Madtwoz Family, Jeremy takes stock and is happy to see the path he has taken: “I have overcome many trials, episodes of stress and depression over the past 13 years. But when you do something with your heart, I think you can do it all your life despite the difficulties.” In December, Jeremy invites everyone who wishes to come and have fun at the Christmas village, organized by Madtwoz Family. Buffet, games, gifts, foam and music, the village will be set up on the Sandy Ground basketball court on Sunday, December 22 (register at the following address: contact@madtwoz.com). _LM

