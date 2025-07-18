PORTRAIT / Jérôme Sainte-Luce: “Only drawing and painting allowed me to materialize the mental images that crossed my mind” | FAXINFO

For over 10 years, Jérôme Sainte-Luce has been painting his "haunting of oblivion" against the backdrop of Native American culture. To explain his artistic world, the visual artist draws on his childhood memories. Meet the artist, who has exhibited at Concordia's TAK.

Where did you grow up ?

Jerome Sainte-Luce: I was born in Perpignan before moving to Guadeloupe, to Trois-Rivières. I spent a large part of my childhood there.

Do you remember your first steps in drawing and painting?

For as long as I can remember, I've always had a particular attraction to drawing. As the years went by, I realized that this form of expression suited me perfectly. Some visual arts and applied arts teachers even encouraged me in this direction.

What initially motivated you to turn to painting?

JSL: I realized that words were not enough to translate my emotions… Only drawing and painting allowed me to materialize the mental images that crossed my mind.

How would you describe your painting style?

A painting suspended between figuration and abstraction, where the instinctive dimension is paramount. A painting between two poles. For this, I use acrylic, ink, watercolor, charcoal, and oil.

Before making a living from your art, what was your background?

I followed a course in applied arts in Rivière-des-Pères, then in plastic arts in

1999. Then, I went to Spain and Ardèche before obtaining a degree in design at the Estienne School in Paris. And, since 2009, I have been an applied arts trainer. I teach in various training centers in Guadeloupe and I lead artistic projects aimed at raising public awareness of visual arts and culture.

What do you think is the most difficult thing to convey in art?

Accept your own view of the world.

What do you want to highlight in your work?

Haunted by memory loss, my artistic universe revolves around the relentless quest to create presences that act as guardians against oblivion. My work is primarily based on Native American graphic design.

You grew up near an archaeological site. Did this period inspire your artistic inspiration?

Indeed, when I was little, I often went to the archaeological park of engraved rocks which was right next to my house. I still have the memory of the Native American engravings, my playmates. I was fascinated by the trace and the rock aesthetic of these representations. It is the graphic design of these petroglyphs that inspired me to create presences in my paintings.

If you had one message for aspiring artists or those who don't dare to show themselves, what would it be?

Create again and again. Despite doubts and difficulties, you must continue to believe in yourself to keep this creative force intact. _LM

