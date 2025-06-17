Portrait: Kevin Orville, a “Golden Coach” | FAXINFO

A native of Saint Martin and passionate about sports since his youth, 35-year-old Kévin Orville is a discreet but very present figure in the Saint Martin sports world. Today, he wants to launch a "complete" concept for Saint Martin's youth, combining both sports activity and balanced nutrition, for a healthy lifestyle above all else. A closer look at the career of a "golden coach," the name he has chosen to humorously refer to himself on social media.

A local boy, Kévin Orville is a hyperactive individual who is very committed and invested in the sports education of young people. Before that, he was himself a teenager passionate about all kinds of sports, practicing football, tennis, swimming, fencing, rugby, and volleyball.

“At first, I didn’t have this vision of sport as a profession in its own right.”

Although he was destined to become a computer engineer, and more specifically a video game designer, financial realities forced him to see things differently. He took his first steps within the Collectivité de Saint-Martin, where he still works ten years later, in the Youth and Sports department.

It was ultimately a decisive encounter that would definitively guide him, around the age of 25, into professional sport. Thanks to the advice of his Zumba teacher, he resumed his studies and completed the BPJEPS (professional certificate in youth, popular education and sport) training. His vocation then began to take shape more clearly:

“I officially became a coach and was able to create my own beach volleyball team, until I officially became the coach of the ELLOZ association, where I give lessons 5 times a week.”

Now coordinator of physical and sports activities at the Community, Kévin Orville works extensively on the implementation of new sports projects and is also responsible for the development of equipment.

His next big project takes the form of an association called Beyond Limits, designed to promote the concept of healthy living through one-off activities targeting three main areas: beach volleyball, a fitness section, and a large section dedicated to dietetics, with the help of professionals from the island and Guadeloupe.

For Kevin Orville, the goal is to educate young people in Saint-Martin to have a healthy mindset, balanced between frequent sports practice and a balanced diet.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/portrait-kevin-orville-un-coach-en-or/