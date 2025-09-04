PORTRAIT / Kylian Lentz Ziani: “I want to make a career in tennis and I will do everything I can to achieve it” | FAXINFO

At 16 years old, Kylian Lentz Ziani is already one of the rising stars of the Saint-Martin Island Tennis Club.

Having proven himself in competition and set foot on the Roland-Garros grounds as a ball boy, he hopes to one day become a figure in this iconic tournament.

Where do you come from ?

Like my father, I was born in Croix-Rousse, in Lyon. My mother comes from Strasbourg. And I arrived in Saint-Martin at the age of 2.

What are your first memories on the tennis court before starting to compete?

I played my first balls with my father at the age of 6, on a course in Oyster Pond. I remember having fun right away. At 8, I joined my first club before starting to compete at the age of 11. And today, I should soon be 15/2!

What has been your best performance so far?

It was last year, at the senior tournament in La Grande-Motte. I ended up winning the tournament against a friend of mine. It was difficult at first to play against someone close to me, but there was no room for pity. We both played very well. It was a great match, and I managed to win.

You also had an experience at Roland Garros, as a ball boy this year. What did you take away from that?

Discipline and perseverance. There was also a great atmosphere and a great understanding between the ball boys. We helped each other a lot. The moment that left the biggest impression on me was when I was on the Suzanne-Lenglen court and I taught Stanislas Wawrinka how to unroll balls like a ball boy.

What are your goals for the next few months?

In September, I'm heading to the mainland, to the Lyon region. I hope to improve my ranking through challenger tournaments and thus prepare for my future. I want to pursue a career in tennis and I'll do everything I can to achieve it. I also plan to obtain my Professional Qualification Certificate so I can teach tennis to children and adults.

And, among the great champions, who inspires you the most?

Rafael Nadal. His discipline, composure, and fighting spirit on the court have always inspired me.

_Interview by LM

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/portrait-kylian-lentz-ziani-je-veux-faire-carriere-dans-le-tennis-et-je-mettrai-tout-en-oeuvre-pour-y-arriver/