PORTRAIT / Léna Constant, volunteer at the Saint-Martin Red Cross: “Being a volunteer means making yourself useful and helping others” | FAXINFO

Young retiree after a busy career as a caregiver, Léna Constant has always taken time to take care of others. From now on, she has decided to devote her free time to the associative world. And it was with a real desire to help that she joined the ranks of volunteers at the French Red Cross. It is as versatile in its functions as the Red Cross is in its actions. Portrait of a dynamic retired woman.

Faxinfo: " Can you introduce yourself " ?

Lena Constant: “I was born on September 16, 1947 in Petit-Bourg in Guadeloupe. I followed a traditional education until the certificate of study. I got married very young, at 17 with my husband Mathurin then we left our native Guadeloupe for the Metropolis. In fact, I followed my husband for professional reasons. This is where I started training as a nurse's aide at the private Caron clinic located in the suburbs of Paris. I then worked at the Pasteur clinic and then at the Louise Michel hospital in Evry. In 1994, we left France to put our suitcases on the “Friendly Island”. A year later, I joined the Saint-Martin hospital, still as a nursing assistant until my retirement at 62”.

FI: “Why did you decide to get involved in associations?

CL: "I'm not one to sit idly by! During my professional activity at the hospital, I did not hesitate to devote my free time to please patients with Mother's Day, Father's Day, Christmas and many other convivial moments that always make hospitalized people happy. . In life, everyone needs comfort.

At retirement age, I also worked at Bethany Home, still as a nurse's aide for periods of six months. In 2016, I decided to give my free time to the Red Cross with Father Charles, an extraordinary person!

I took a break for three years for personal reasons and returned to the new Red Cross premises in 2019”.

FI: “What are your missions? »

CL: « Above all, we bring humanity to the beneficiaries, it's immaterial, just listening, but for them it's so important that their eyes sometimes shine… These are very intense moments. We give clean clothes to beneficiaries three times a week (Monday, Wednesday, Friday, editor's note). We also organize meal distributions which take place in a good mood between volunteers and people in difficulty.

Alongside the Red Cross, I take care of the “Fenn Vayan” association which fights against violence against women. Actions are organized to raise awareness and inform the public about the issue of violence against women. The association makes sure to help and accompany the victims”.

FI: “The last word”?

CL: “I couldn't imagine spending my retirement at home, without activity. Since my retirement, I appreciate feeling active and useful. To make others happy…" _AF

