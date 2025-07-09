PORTRAIT / Léo Clément: “Bees have something mystical about them” | FAXINFO

As the breeding season is in full swing and swarms of bees are forming all over the island, Léo Clément, a young and passionate beekeeper, travels around Saint-Martin to capture and protect these precious colonies.

Journalist: Where are you from?

Leo Clement: I was born in Saint-Martin. I grew up first on the Dutch side and then in Cul-de-Sac. Thirty years ago, my parents came from mainland France for the holidays and never left.

What was your trigger for start making honey?

I wasn't fulfilled in what I was doing. I was in charge of delivering and installing office furniture in the family business. And then I came across an ad in the local newspaper. They were offering beekeeping training. I knew nothing about it, but I'd always loved animals. So, I took this intensive training with specialists from Guadeloupe in May 2023, and that's when it all began.

What attracted you to beekeeping?

Bees emit vibrations that soothe me. They have something mystical about them. Working with them requires patience, concentration, and delicacy. The process of extracting honey is also very satisfying visually and olfactorily. And I simply love honey.

What are your daily tasks as a beekeeper?

First, you have to find bees in the territory because it is forbidden to import them. I was able to gather about fifteen hives between Terres Basses and Oyster Pond. I have to visit them every ten days to check that nothing threatens their proper functioning and that the queen is there. Then, we harvest the honey with a centrifuge, let it mature for 24 hours and put it in jars. We have to control the humidity of the finished product to ensure there is not too much humidity, otherwise, it could ferment and have a bad taste.

What are the dangers that threaten the sustainability of a hive?

Wax moths are a threat to the proper functioning of a colony. They are moths that destroy hives from the inside out. There is also the varroa mite, a destructive mite that appeared after the last cyclone. It attaches itself to the bee's neck and eats its wings. And, of course, humans can pose a threat when they decide to burn or spray this endangered species with insecticide. This is why specialists must be called in to handle swarms safely without harming the survival of this species, which is essential to the balance of ecosystems and human food security.

How does the population contact you?

People call me directly, and I intervene to rid them of the swarm of bees they find. We're also trying to protect the black bee, the typical species of Saint-Martin. Right now, and until September, is the best time to capture swarms. If anyone spots a colony, don't hesitate to contact me.

What do you find most difficult about this activity?

Don't get stung since I'm allergic. I'm not as sensitive as some, but I try to avoid stings! FYI, bees are sensitive to certain stimuli. They don't appreciate the adrenaline released by humans when they're stressed, nor dark clothing or strong odors such as perfume, sweat, or alcohol.

_Interview by Laura Mendez

Contact Léo Clément: +590 690 48 53 90

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/portrait-leo-clement-les-abeilles-ont-quelque-chose-de-mystique/